PM Oli extends greetings on New Year 2020

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday extended best wishes to all Nepalis in the country and abroad on the occasion of New Year 2020, as per the Gregorian calendar.

In the message, PM Oli said that stable political achievements with a fruitful presence in the international arena marked the year 2019, claiming the end of separatist tendency during this period.

PM Oli further said that the country started some long-term development projects along with reconstruction of infrastructures devastated by the 2015 earthquake.

The Prime Minister claimed that export has improved in the year 2019 that has built the foundation of a strong economy, striding towards realising the national aspiration of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’.

He also said that despite many challenges and obstructions, the country is being transitioned into the path of development and prosperity from misrule and uncertainty.

In the message, PM assured that the steps that the government has taken towards national prosperity will reach new heights.

He reiterated the resolve to not fail the people’s aspirations and hope for solidarity among all professions, regions, sections and communities.

