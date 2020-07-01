PM Oli holds meeting with his ministers, excluding a few

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held discussions with the Ministers in his government at his Baluwatar residence, today.
At the meeting, the subject of top-leaders of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) demanding the PM’s resignation during Tuesday’s Standing Committee meeting was broadly discussed, a source said.
Of the 18 standing committee members who spoke during the meeting on Tuesday, 17 had demanded resignation from PM Oli — some explicitly, some indirectly. His recent statement in which he blamed India for trying to oust him had come under fire at the meeting as majority expressed the view that such statements undermine the sovereignty of the people.
It has been learnt that the PM was advised to take the criticisms with an open mind and accept his mistakes while correcting them in a bid to resolve differences within the party.
Along with the Ministers, the ruling party’s Standing Committee members close to Oli were also present at the discussion.
However, Ministers Barsha Man Pun, Shakti Basnet and Giriraj Mani Pokhrel were not present at the meeting.
The ongoing Standing Committee meeting is currently underway at the Prime Minister’s official residence.
