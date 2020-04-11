PM Oli in video conference with chief ministers

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is presently carrying out a video conference with the chief ministers of all seven provinces to discuss the concurrent issues regarding coronavirus pandemic.

According to Prime Minister’s Press Advisor, Surya Thapa, the video conference has just begun at Singha Durbar and will gather information regarding measures taken and steps ahead to curb the spread of the virus in all provinces.

The country is currently in the third week of government-imposed lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

So far, nine positive cases of COVID-19 has been detected in our country, of which, eight are active. All the patients are reported to be recovering and in normal condition. The very first patient has completely recovered.

