PM Oli to address the nation at 5:30pm today

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will address the nation on the current political situation and government’s further plans to tackle coronavirus crisis in Nepal, at 5.30 pm today.

According to PM Oli’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa, Nepal Television will broadcast the address live at 5:30 pm today.

He also informed that a cabinet meeting is being held at 5 pm at PM Oli’s official residence in Baluwatar, ahead of his address.

