PM Oli to address the nation today

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is set to address the nation late on Friday afternoon.

As per PM Oli’s Secretariat, the Prime Minister will go live with his address at around 4:30pm today.

He will extend his wishes on the occasion of Dashain.

It is expected that he will put forth his views on government response to coronavirus pandemic and other matters of current affairs.

The speech will be broadcast by Nepal Television.

