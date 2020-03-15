PM Oli visits TUTH for stent removal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli visited Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) to remove a stent placed inside his body during his renal transplantation, this morning.

Prime Minister Oli who underwent kidney transplant for a second time on on March 4 was discharged on Friday, March 13.

Meanwhile, PM Oli is scheduled to lead the country in the video conference of the governments of SAARC countries to discuss ways to contain coronavirus via video conference at 5:15 pm today as initiated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 13, had called for the leaders of SAARC nations to put up a united front to fight Coronavirus, discussing matters via video-conference, thus setting an example to the world.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook