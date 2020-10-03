PM Oli’s advisors, aide contract Covid-19, PM to get tested again

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s advisors and personal aide have contracted coronavirus infection.

The Chief Advisor of PM Oli Bishnu Rimal, Advisor on Foreign Affairs Rajan Bhattarai and Press Advisor Surya Thapa tested positive for the disease.

Likewise, Indra Bhandari, the personal aide to the Prime Minister has also been diagnosed with Covid-19.

As such, Prime Minister Oli will undergo lab test. He had recently tested negative for the contagion.

Meanwhile, his advisors have shared the news over social media and have asked those who had recently come into their contact to monitor their health situation.

