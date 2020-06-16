Kathmandu, June 15
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended best wishes to all students on the resumption of school learning through alternative means nationwide from today and urged them to participate in it.
In his televised address (through Nepal Television) today, the PM said access of local levels and schools to resources was taken into consideration while issuing guideline for the facilitation of learning based on alternative methods.
The government has started alternative learning through online, radio, television and other means so as to continue teaching-learning activities disrupted due to the COV- ID-19 pandemic.
On the occasion, the prime minister expressed hope that with the resumption of learning process amidst the lockdown against the virus this generation would get used to information technology, making them competent, healthy, educated and capable. The government has decided to build atmosphere for learning from home so as to not let the entire academic session become unproductive.
Stating that lockdown rules have been relaxed, the prime minister urged teachers, students and guardians to be cautious about the potential that learning venues for small children could have as places where coronavirus can spread among the community.
He took time to say that his attention was drawn to concerns of youths regarding the future of the nation.
He ruled out the need of any further protest in the country when the country already has the constitution as guarantee of social justice and a stable government.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Dhangadi, June 14 Eleven people, who were sent home before the test report of their swab samples came out, have tested positive for COVID-19 at Laljhandi Rural Municipality, Kanchanpur. The 11 people staying in the quarantine of Swotantra Secondary School were sent home before their sample rep Read More...
Bhimduttanagar, June 14 Of the total coronavirus infected people found so far in Sudurpaschim Province, 92.85 per cent are returnees from return. According to Sudurpaschim Province Health Directorate, a total of 252 people have tested positive for the virus in the province so far. Of them, Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada today said that the government is under severe financial crisis amid low revenue collection as a result of which the government is under extreme pressure to cover state operation expenditures. Addressing questions raised by lawmakers on Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The provincial governments will present their provincial budget for fiscal year 2020- 21 in their respective provincial assemblies on Monday. As per the provision of the Intergovernmental Fiscal Management Act, the provincial governments have to present their budget in the p Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The Trekking Guide Association of Nepal (TGAN) has urged the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) to ensure jobs for those trekking guides who have become jobless due to the lockdown imposed in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Submitting a lett Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has repatriated 158 Nepalis from Bangladesh today. As per the Tribhuvan International Airport, all the passengers had their PCR report due to which they will be kept at holding centres of Kathmandu today and will be sent to their respective l Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The leadership of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) is under pressure to call the annual general meeting (AGM) and hold the election for the next executive committee. Though the FNCCI had planned to hold its AGM and election on April 10 and Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The government has decided to operate rescue flights by allowing foreign airlines to repatriate Nepalis from abroad. The COV- ID-19 Crisis Management Operations Centre has decided that Nepali embassies and missions in any country can arrange chartered flights for rescue by nego Read More...