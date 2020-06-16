Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, June 15

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended best wishes to all students on the resumption of school learning through alternative means nationwide from today and urged them to participate in it.

In his televised address (through Nepal Television) today, the PM said access of local levels and schools to resources was taken into consideration while issuing guideline for the facilitation of learning based on alternative methods.

The government has started alternative learning through online, radio, television and other means so as to continue teaching-learning activities disrupted due to the COV- ID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, the prime minister expressed hope that with the resumption of learning process amidst the lockdown against the virus this generation would get used to information technology, making them competent, healthy, educated and capable. The government has decided to build atmosphere for learning from home so as to not let the entire academic session become unproductive.

Stating that lockdown rules have been relaxed, the prime minister urged teachers, students and guardians to be cautious about the potential that learning venues for small children could have as places where coronavirus can spread among the community.

He took time to say that his attention was drawn to concerns of youths regarding the future of the nation.

He ruled out the need of any further protest in the country when the country already has the constitution as guarantee of social justice and a stable government.

