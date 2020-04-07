THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today extended speedy recovery wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The British Prime Minister, who was in isolation for the last 10 days on being diagnosed with coronavirus infection, was admitted to intensive care unit (ICU) on Monday after his condition didn’t get any better.

PM Oli sent his message via a Twitter post on Tuesday morning. “I wish Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the UK speedy recovery. It is learnt that he has been moved to intensive care in hospital for the treatment of corona virus,” the tweet read.

“I commend his dedicated efforts to fight COVID-19.”

Johnson, 55, was admitted to hospital on Sunday night and had been undergoing tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms, including a high temperature, for more than 10 days.

