Poisonous food causes deaths of three rhinos in CNP

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

CHITWAN: Three rhinoceros have died after the consumption of poisonous food in the past month in the Chitwan National Park (CNP).

The preliminary report shows that a rhino which was found dead last Saturday at Seheri, East Nawalparasi had died as the animal happened to consume toxic food.

According to CNP senior veterinary doctor, Dr Bijay Shrestha, a rhino had succumbed to poisonous food at Tamaspur area last week, which was preceded by the one death at Ganjipur area a month ago.

‘Mustard substances’ were found in the stomach of all three rhinos and it is also estimated that they might have died after eating poisonous mustard seeds and plants, he further shared.

