Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences sets MD/MS entrance date

Himalayan News Service

POKHARA: Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences on Monday announced the new date of entrance examination for Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery.

Issuing a notice on Monday, the academy notified that the cancelled entrance examination of MD and MS would be held on March 8. Earlier, the academy had cancelled the entrance exam conducted on February 22.

The exam will be held from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Sainik Awashiya Mahavidhalaya located at Pokhara’s Fulbari has been selected as venue for the exam.

Some aspirants had boycotted the exam held earlier saying the question paper had been leaked before the exam stared. The academy had cancelled the exam due to the boycott.

A version of this article appears in print on March 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

