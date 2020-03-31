Pokhara metropolis establishes relief fund

RISHI RAM BARAL

POKHARA: As the daily wage earners and economically vulnerable people are struggling to financially cope up during the nationwide virus lockdown, Pokhara Metropolis today established 24 million relief fund targeting financially marginalised people in the Lake City.

Metropolis Mayor Man Bahadur GC said that the relief fund worth Rs 24 million has been established targeting to help the daily wage earners.

The metropolis has allocated Rs 20 million while metropolis staffers donated Rs 4.8 million in the fund. Work is underway to collect data of the marginalised and daily wage earners from all 33 wards in the metropolis.

According to the mayor, food items worth Rs 2000 will be distributed to each family on verification of their identities.

“We urged social organizations, banks, financial institutions, and entrepreneurs operating in the Lake City to extend their financial support to the fund in the wake of novel coronavirus crisis in Nepal,” mayor GC shared.

