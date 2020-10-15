Pokhara Metropolis suspends services as staffers test positive for Covid-19

POKHARA: The Pokhara Metropolitan City has stopped providing all services except the most essential ones after coronavirus infection was confirmed in some of its employees.

Mayor Man Bahadur GC, through a notice today, said services other than the most essential ones have been suspended until further notice.

Some of the employees of the metropolis office have contracted the coronavirus infection while others have come under scrutiny in the contact tracing, which has led to the shortage of employees.

Similarly, the Metropolitan City has cancelled all the meetings and programmes that it had scheduled to organise during this period as well as the programmes in which its officials had been invited to.

However, the services rendered by the ward offices of the metropolis would continue.

