Pokhara metropolis to provide free ambulance for maternity services

Rishi Ram Baral

POKHARA: Pokhara Metropolitan City has decided to provide free ambulance services to the women who are struggling to visit the hospital to avail maternity services following the lack of transportation during the nationwide lockdown.

The metropolis will ready four ambulances in various locations to facilitate those in the need of vehicles to visit a hospital, from Monday, informed Hemant Sharma, chief at Health Division of the metropolis.

A meeting of the Main Committee for the Control of Coronavirus Infection, in coordination with Pokhara Metropolis’ Deputy Mayor Manju Devi Gurung held on Monday, made the decision.

The decision was made in view of the risks faced by women during pregnancy/maternity in lack of hospital access, said Deputy Mayor Gurung.

The ambulances would be stationed at Bhalam in Pokhara-20, Pame in Pokhara-24, Begnas in Pokhara 31, and Lamachaur in Pokhara-19, informed the metropolis, while adding that these locations will make it possible for the vehicles to cover four to five wards, with special focus on rural wards.

According to the metropolis, the needy would be able to contact the related persons for ambulance service in these numbers: 9846024446, 9842005100, 3806529464, 9856026574.

