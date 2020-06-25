Pokhara metropolis unveils budget

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

POKHARA, JUNE 24

Pokhara Metropolitan City presented an estimated budget of Rs 6.19 billion for the fiscal 2020-21 today.

Deputy Mayor Manjudevi Gurung presented the estimated budget at the seventh municipal assembly to implement policies and programmes today.

The estimated budget for the next fiscal is less than that of the current fiscal by 810 million.

Last year, the metropolis had unveiled a budget of Rs seven billion and 540 million.

As per the budget estimates, Rs three billion and 200 million has been earmarked for administrative expenditure while Rs two billion and 980 million has been earmarked for capital expenditure.

Two billion and 360 million rupees is estimated to come from internal resources.

Mayor Man Bahadur GC had presented polices and programmes for the next fiscal yesterday.

The metropolis has accorded top priority to the control and prevention of COVID-19, safety and security of people, promotion of good governance and development of institutional capacity.

The largest metropolis in terms of geography, the metropolitan city has prioritised road connectivity.

A sum of Rs 650 million has been allocated for completion of the road projects that are being operated in the current fiscal.

Deputy Mayor Gurung said that Rs 100 million was earmarked to establish quarantine facilities and isolation wards in coordination with District Coordination Committee.

The budget envisions construction of the metropolis building next fiscal.

The budget stresses the need to construct parking lots to manage traffic in the Lake City.

