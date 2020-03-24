Pokhara metropolis working to make quarantine of 60 beds

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: In a bid to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus, Pokhara Metropolitan City is working to establish a quarantine of 150 beds.

The metropolis is preparing to set up 100-bed quarantine at Lake City Hospital located at Pokhara’sBagaletole while 50-bed quarantine will be established at Buddha Hospital at Pokhara’sNadipur.

Deputy Mayor ManjudeviGurung said that a meeting chaired by Mayor Man Bahadur GC held today had taken the decision to set up the quarantine of 150 beds. Gurung said that Lake City Hospital was appropriate for the quarantine while some materials had to be added at Buddha hospital.

Mayor GC, deputy mayor, ward chair and health workers inspected both hospitals today. After inspection, Mayor GC directed to the Department of Health at the metropolis to manage necessary equipment and materials for the quarantine within today.

Earlier, Gandaki province government had decided to set up a quarantine of 60 beds at Agriculture Training Center of Pokhara’sMalepatan. The province government is working to develop Lekhnath Community Lions Hospital as a dedicated hospital in Pokhara.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook