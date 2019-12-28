Pokhara Street Festival kicks off

Rup Narayan Dhakal

POKHARA: The 21st edition of the annual Street Festival in Pokhara’s lakeside started today.

The five-day fest is organised by Restaurant and Bar Association of Nepal (REBAN) Pokhara on the occasion of New Year and also to promote Visit Nepal 2020, said Vice-Chairman of REBAN Laxman Baral.

Handicrafts exhibition, sports programme, tourism events, performance of popular artists, cuisines from around the world, cultures of all seven provinces among others will add more colours to the festival, said Baral.

Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai inaugurated Pokhara Street Festival in Komagane Park on the banks of Phewa Lake. He stressed the need to construct cycle lanes around the lakeside and will coordinate among ministries for the same.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook