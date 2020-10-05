Pokhara University appoints new vice-chancellor

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Pokhara University has appointed Prof Dr Prem Narayan Aryal as its new vice-chancellor on Monday.

In the welcome programme organised by the university, vice-chancellor Aryal expressed his commitment to carrying out works under rules and regulations of the university and stressed better management and improvement.

The vice-chancellor shared that it was despondent for the university shut its activities for about a year citing that students’ aptitude and ability is based on associated university.

“To secure the future of students and their rights, I will stand above personal interests,” Aryal shared.

On the occasion, Chair of Pokhara University Service Commission Raghu Nath Adhikari, PU management stream Dean Prof Hari Bahadur Khadka, among others also shared problems associated with the university, informed Information Officer of the university Lok Prasad Dhakal.

