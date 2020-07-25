HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

POKHARA, JULY 24

Students of Pokhara University are agitating saying that the university has been without leadership for a long time.

As part of their protest, the students staged a sit-in today, demanding an immediate appointment of key officials at the varsity.

Agitating students staged a sit-in, in front of Kaski DAO from 11:00am to 12:00am. They submitted the memorandum to the prime minister and education minister demanding the immediate appointment of vice-chancellor, registrar and other key officials at the university. The PU Struggle Committee Coordinator Rabin Neupane said that operating the university sans leadership had thrown the future of 40,000 students into uncertainty. “My friends at other universities are in their sixth semester.

But, I am still in the fifth semester,” said Neupane. Posts of VC, exam controller, registrar and dean have been lying vacant at the university.

Another agitating student, Arjun Parajuli warned of the next phase of protests if their demands were not addressed.Students from various colleges affiliated to Pokhara University had participated in the sit-in. A total of 58 colleges operating across the country are affiliated to Pokhara University.

