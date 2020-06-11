Nepal | June 11, 2020

Pokhara youths stage protest demanding proper handling of COVID-19 crisis

Pokhara youths stage protest demanding proper handling of COVID-19 crisis

Published: June 11, 2020
Rishi Ram Baral
POKHARA: Youths in Pokhara have staged a peaceful demonstration protesting government’s lack of competence in curbing the spread of novel coronavirus.

The protesters staged a sit-in in front of the entrance of Kaski District Administration Office, Pokhara today. The placards they carried read slogans — ‘Stop unsecure quarantine’, ‘Each and every citizen has the right to effective medical treatment’, ‘Hello-Hello! Government not hearing’, among others.

A protester holds a placard bearing anti-government slogan in front of Kaski District Administration Office, Pokhara, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Photo: Rishi Ram Baral/THT

The demonstration coordinator Sailaja Shrestha alleged that the government had discriminated in the medical treatment of citizens against the provisions in the Constitution. She expressed her view that government should not have discriminated people carrying out two different methods of tests — Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method of test.

Moreover, Shrestha lamented that various quarantines established across the country lacked proper facilities and caused chaos. She said, they were ready to provide free services if the government was unable to handle the situation effectively.

Hundreds of youths staged sit-in maintaining social distance. Police used force to disperse the demonstrators within an hour.

