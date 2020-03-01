Pokhrel urges people to be productive

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Nepalgunj, February 29

Province 5 Chief Minister Shankar Pokhrel has urged people to work in productive sectors.

“If we are to be prosperous, more and more people must be involved in the production sector. The government will provide all necessary help to industrious people,” said the chief minister, addressing the inauguration of Natural Resources Management College under Rampur Agriculture and Forestry University in Khajura-3, Banke today.

Chief Minister Pokhrel also hoped that the college would be able to produce students who could put the knowledge they gained into practice and bring about a revolution in the field of agriculture.

On the occasion, Provincial Assembly member IP Kharel stressed the need of joint efforts of all for the development of society and country and called everyone to fulfil their responsibilities.

Agriculture and Forestry University Rampur’s Dean Jaya Prakash Datta, pledged to develop the campus as a model with the support of the local and provincial governments.

A version of this article appears in print on March 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

