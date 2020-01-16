Police admin continues to demolish chhau sheds in far-western region

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Police administration has intensified campaign to demolish chhau sheds where women are banished during periods, ancient Hindu tradition still in practice, in the far-western region in recent days.

Even though DPO Bajura Chief Tanka Prasad Bhattarai tried to convince a local woman, Parbati Kunwar, who was sitting in the shed during her periods, about banning of the traditional practice by the government, the woman declined to come out of Chhaupadi.

As soon as the police personnel started to demolish the shed, Kunwar took away all her belongings and shifted to the ground floor in her house.

“The shed has been destroyed, I cannot sit outside. So, I shifted to the house as I do not have any other options,” Kunwar shared.

“We are compelled to sit outside as the society would not tolerate women sitting inside the house during mensuration,” Kunwar added saying we do not have any option rather than to sit inside the house as police have also warned to take actions against practising the tradition.

As many as five chhau sheds were demolished today in Budiganga Municipality in coordination with the local representatives. A police team led by DPO Bajura Chief Tanka Prasad Bhattarai has been mobilised in the district to destroy sheds.

