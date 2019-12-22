Nepal | December 22, 2019

Police arrest man for assaulting wife in Bhojpur

December 22, 2019
Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his wife in Bhojpur district, on Saturday.

According to the District Police Office, Bhojpur, Hari Bahadur Bhujel, 41, of Shadananda Municipality- 1, assaulted his wife, Sharada Bhujel, 39, with a khukuri following a family dispute, on Thursday.

Sharada, after initially being treated at a local medical college, is currently undergoing further treatment at Sankhuwasabha District Hospital.

Police have taken her husband into custody for investigation.

