DHANGADHI: The police constable accused of attempting to murder a teenage girl after raping her was arrested in Kailali district on Monday night.
A complaint was filed against Police Constable Sushil Singh stationed at a temporary police post in Gadsera area of Jorayal Rural Municipality in Doti district.
Constable Singh allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl of Jorayal-5 on Thursday night and tried to kill her.
Singh was arrested from Sahajpur area in Chure Rural Municipality-3 of Kailali district where he had been hiding after the incident, according to chief at Sudurpaschim Province Police Office, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mukesh Singh.
The victim’s relatives had complained about the rape and murder-attempt incident at Doti District Police Office (DPO) on Monday.
The 24-year-old police constable raped the teenage girl on Thursday night and tried to kill her, the victim’s kin have accused. The constable went to the residence of the teenager and allegedly raped her in the room where she was sleeping. Subsequently, he took her to a nearby tree and hanged her where the victim’s relatives found her unconscious. The victim’s residence is in front of the police post.
The victim has said that Singh often used to talk to her over the phone, had proclaimed his love for her, and had also promised to marry her. However, constable Singh has stated that the girl tried to kill herself since he told her that he was not going to marry her.
SSP Singh also informed that in-charge at Gadsera-based police post, Chandra Singh Bhandari, was dispatched to Doti District Police Office since he did not file the FIR, but threatened the victim’s family to go to the district.
“Investigation into the case is underway and stringent action will be taken against the guilty,” SSP Singh said and added that the accused has been handed over to the prosecutor in Doti.
