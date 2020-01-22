Police constable held guilty of accepting bribe

Aashish BK

SIRAHA: The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has detained a police constable for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Sukhipur, Siraha district.

Police Constable Rajkumar Yadav was held along with the bribe money, today morning, by a CIAA team deployed from Bardibas for agreeing to help a businessman dodge customs.

Constable Yadav, of Sukhipur-based Area Police Office, was arrested from Dahipaudi in Sukhipur Municipality.

Preparations were being made to take him to CIAA office in Bardibas for further investigation.

