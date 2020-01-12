Police constable shoots himself in Jajarkot

Dinesh Shrestha

JAJARKOT: A police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his pistol while on duty in Jajarkot district on Sunday morning.

The deceased, Police Head Constable Bhoj Bahadur Kathayat shot himself in his temple right behind his office building and died on the spot at around 7:00 am today, informed Inspector Mahesh Kuram Acharya, at District Police Office, Jajarkot.

Kathayat had recently been transferred to Dalli-based Area Police Office in Jajarkot from Dolpa district, added Inspector Acharya.

The cause behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, informed Acharya while adding that a team of police has been sent from the district headquarters to the incident site for further investigation.

The body will be sent to Jajarkot District Hospital for postmortem, informed Jajarkot District Police Office.

