Police intensify arrests of absconding convicts in Dhading

KESHAV ADHIKARI

DHADING: Police have intensified the process of arresting criminals who were convicted by the court on various charges but have been on the run, in Dhading district.

Under the campaign operated by District Police Office, Dhading, absconding perpetrators have been arrested and brought back to serve their sentences.

Somlal Tamang, 27, of Thakre Rural Municipality-5 was handed an imprisonment sentence of one year along with Rs 5,000 fine on the charge of polygamy, by Dhading District Court, on September 20, 2018. Likewise, Buddhi Bahadur Nepali, 75, of Galchhi Rural Municipality-3 was slapped one year imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine on April 28, 2014 by the court on the charge of peddling marijuana.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rupak Khadka at Dhading District Police Office informed that the district court has sent them to Dhading Prison to serve their sentences after they were presented in the court, Thursday.

Only last week, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police arrested Durga Bahadur Tamang, alias Sainla, who was in the most wanted list. Tamang, 36, of Khaniyabas Rural Municipality-2 in Dhading was arrested from Khuttegaunda, Pokhara Metropolitan City-25. Tamang had been on the run after being sentenced to serve 10 years in jail for multiple murders and robbery.

The CIB team arrested him after finding out that he was hiding in Chumrang of Kaski district under a fake identity.

Similar other arrests have been made by the police in the district under the campaign to secure public safety and ensure that those convicted are made to serve their sentences.

(Translated by Priyanka Adhikari)

