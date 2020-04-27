Police personnel on 18-hour duty

Himalayan News Service

Biratnagar, April 26

The nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to stem the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic has kept police personnel busy almost round-the-clock.

During the lockdown, a policeman has to be on duty for up to 18 hours a day and that too with limited safety equipment.

According to DSP Man Bahadur Rai at Morang District Police Office, a constable has 12 hours of duty in normal situation. A total of 1,200 police personnel have been deployed during the lockdown in Morang. “The duty hours of the police force have been increased. One has to be on duty for up to 18 hours a day during the lockdown,” said DSP Rai.

Nepal Police has cut all kinds of leaves during the lockdown period. “We have cancelled all leaves except for mourning and parturition,” said Province 1 Police Office Spokesperson DSP Suman Kumar Timilsina. Data at the Province Police Office show that a constable may have to work up to 16 hours a day.

More than 8,400 police personnel have been deployed in the province for the lockdown. A total of 1,100 police personnel have been mobilised along the Nepal-India border. “Police personnel have been standing on guard at the border points round-the-clock. The lockdown has kept the police force very busy,” said DSP Timilsina.

To fight against COVID-19, a total of 6,300 health workers, including nurses and doctors, have been mobilised in the province.

Meanwhile, Province 1 government has announced Rs five million for the families of health workers who die while treating COVID-19 patients.

Doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, security personnel, and civil servants involved in treatment of coronavirus patients are entitled to receive Rs 5 million each as compensation.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 27, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

