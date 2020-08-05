Police personnel without travel history diagnosed with COVID-19 in Pokhara

POKHARA: A 38-year-old policeman in Pokhara Metropolitan City-3, without any travel history, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, on Wednesday.
Following moderate symptoms, the personnel’s swab sample had been collected on August 2 which came out positive today.
According to the spokesperson of Kaski Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subash Hamal, the policeman stationed at Nadipur police beat has been diagnosed with the contraction.
However, Hamal did not reveal the rank of the security personnel. He has no recent travel history and therefore it has been speculated that he must have contracted the ailment in the course of duty.
This has led to further speculations of possible community transmission in the metropolis.
