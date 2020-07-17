Police posts on trilateral border point in deplorable condition in Darchula

DARCHULA, JULY 16
Security forces deployed near the trilateral border point in Darchula district are compelled to perform their duties under tents in the rainy season.
Police personnel deployed for the security of Nepal’s borders adjacent to the Chinese and Indian border points near Chhangru of Byas Rural Municipality-1 and Chhayalek have been working under harsh circumstances. Police personnel staying at Chhayalek inspect the Sino-Nepal border point every week, said the police post In-charge Harka Singh Mahat. “We visit the Nepal-China border pillar every week,” he added.
According to him, strong wind frequently blows the roof of the police post. They have no other option but to spend the nights under the open sky.
The office building is partially covered with corrugated zinc sheets and tents.
He also said there was shortage of firewood to cook food.
Chhangru Police Post is also facing the same problem due to the dilapidated building. Security personnel have been living in a cowshed due to lack of basic amenities. Byas Rural Municipality official Deepak Khati said the police posts were in pathetic condition and needed immediate reconstruction. Similarly, Darchula Police Office Chief DSP Padam Bahadur Bista said he had reported about the dismal condition of those police posts to the higher authorities.
It may be noted that police personnel have no access to telephone and internet facilities in those posts.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 17, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
