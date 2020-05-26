Police recover buried-body of teenager, family held for questioning

NAWALPARASI: Police found the body of a 14-year-old girl buried in Susta Rural Municipality-3 of West Nawalarasi, today.
Locals, on suspicion that the girl might have been killed and buried, have demanded an investigation into the case.
Police have taken into custody family members of the deceased along with one of their neighbours in suspicion that they may know what actually conspired.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Birendra Thapa of the District Police Office, West Nawalarasi, said that the deceased had sustained head injuries and further investigation is underway.
Through preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that the deceased had had a quarrel with one of her brothers who is absconding, informed police. “Family rushed the girl to a nearby health facility in a critical condition believing she had consumed poison. Unfortunately, she died while on the way. Later, her family buried her on the banks Narayani River which was closeby, on Sunday night.”
The body of the deceased has been sent to Prithvi Chandra Hospital in Parasi for post mortem. Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, informed police.
