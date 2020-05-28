Police recover two muzzle-loader guns in Kohalpur

Tilak Gaule

NEPALGUNJ: Armed Police Force personnel recovered two abandoned muzzle-loader guns in Kohalpur Municipality-8 in Banke district, today.

Deputy Superintendent of Police ( DSP) Shyam Kumar Karki said that they recovered the weapons along with ammunition, shrapnel shells, and other items under Sikta Irrigation Bridge at Sital Chhaya Community Forest in the Municipality.

