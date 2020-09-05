Policemen, inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Saptari

RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 4
COVID-19 has been confirmed in six inmates and two policemen providing security at Saptari District Prison in Rajbiraj. The infections were confirmed by their PCR test reports.
According to the prison’s Acting Jailor Sanjaya Kumar Ram, they had sent swab samples of the inmates for PCR tests at Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital after they developed fever and other respiratory complications.
Spread of COVID-19 in the crowded prison has raised an alarm. Built for 125 persons, the prison house is currently accommodating as many as 333 inmates, including 15 women.
“All the inmates who tested positive for the contagion are males. The prison administration is making preparations to keep them in a separate room,” said jailor Ram.
When asked how the infection spread to the prison, the jailor said they had no idea how the inmates contracted the viral infection. “We had placed strict restrictions on visits to the prison by outsiders.
We don’t know how the infection spread here,” he said. District Health Office Chief Duniyalal Yadav said preparations to collect swab samples of other inmates were underway.
RAUTAHAT, SEPTEMBER 3 Nepal Police headquarters has relieved incumbent police Chief Superintendent of Police Rabiraj Khadka of Rautahat of his responsibility. The recent development comes in the wake of a weakening security situation in the district and the finding that police at Garuda Area P Read More...
DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 3 Dhangadi sub-metropolis has started collecting swab sample from two places and expanded PCR testing after the COVID spread was seen in the community level of Kailali. The sub-metropolis took the initiative after virus infection was seen among people who did not have a Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 3 Health workers at Nepal Family Planning Branch Saptari have received personal protective equipment from a non-government organisation. At a programme organised in Rajbiraj-based Nepal Family Planning Association Branch today, Creation Nepal provided protective gear such a Read More...
KARNALI, SEPTEMBER 3 Senior orthopaedic surgeon Govinda KC has put off his Satyagraha. The postponement of his strike comes in the wake of increasing COV- ID-19 infection cases, according to a statement issued today by KC. At a press conference on August 16, KC had announced a strike beginning Read More...
Bajura, September 3 Acute food shortage has hit Bajura, Humla and Mugu districts hard for the last two months. Even as the food crisis deepens, there is no initiative to provide relief to the locals. The locals are compelled to reach nearby markets and buy rice at an exorbitant price. Howev Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 3 Insurance companies have only cleared 20.73 per cent of the total COVID-19 insurance claims so far. This is despite the fact that only 1,346 COVID-19 patients have claimed insurance amount till today, of whom 279 claims have been settled. According to Insurance Board Read More...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday current restrictions to beat the spread of the coronavirus would be in place until at least mid-September. Auckland, the country's largest city and the centre of a fresh outbreak, will remain on alert level 2.5 that lim Read More...
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of US tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday, visiting strife-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, and speaking by phone with the Black man shot there by police. Biden's made the trip t Read More...