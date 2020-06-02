Post-partum woman rescued from Baglung

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: A new mother was airlifted from Baglung and brought to Pokhara after she developed complications in her health post delivery.

It has been learnt that the woman, who delivered her baby 10 days ago, had to be brought to Pokhara-based Western Regional Hospital as she fainted consequential to post-partum complications.

The woman was transported using a helicopter granted by the Health Directorate under the provincial Social Development Ministry, informed Naradev Pun, Minister for Social Development.

The treatment of the woman has begun, monitored by specialist doctors.

The frequency of such incidents has been on the rise in absence of proper health facilities at remote areas of the country.

