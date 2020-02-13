Potential investment areas discussed

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kaski, February 12

A team from the United States has arrived in Pokhara to explore investment potential in Gandaki Province.

The delegates representing Washington DC-based Nepal Development Consortium held an interaction with entrepreneurs and industrialists of Pokhara yesterday.

During the interaction jointly organised by NDC and Pokhara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, NDC founder member Dev Dutta Das urged local entrepreneurs and industrialists to be prepared for joint investment and to explore areas for further interventions. Das informed that the governor of Washington DC would come to Nepal at the invitation of Gandaki Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung and also hinted at the possibility of signing agreements on investment in different sectors.

“The chief minister has floated impressive plans. There is possibility for channelising investment in different areas, including cancer hospital, tourism hotspots and agriculture,” he said. “The US city of Seattle has several small mountains. There are many sky resorts. Manang and Mustang of the province also possess such potential,” he noted.

Another founder of NDC Murti Kalkora urged entrepreneurs to pay attention to production ratio, planning, selection of competent human resources, management and to know the local culture to make the enterprises successful.

A version of this article appears in print on February 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

