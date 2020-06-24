Poultry business back in rhythm

Chitwan, June 23
The poultry business that saw ups and downs since two years back has gained its rhythm after relaxation of the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus spread. Consequently, poultry farmers have gradually started feeling a sigh of relief.
Poultry business which grew as a self-sufficient entrepreneurship had faced immoderate setback during the lockdown.
According to central chair of the Nepal Hatchery Industry Association Tikaram Pokharel, the sale of chicks has started at a price with slight profit margin with the easing of lockdown.
Broiler chicks are being sold at Rs 60, layers at 90 and coiler at Rs 70 per unit. Pokharel said that 3 million broiler chicks followed by 100,000 layers and 250,000 coilers are produced in a week in the country. All the produced chickens are supplied and transported across the country.
Poultry entrepreneur Madan Pokharel said traders have started selling largesized eggs at Rs 325 per crate after the supply of the product became a hit in the market.
The production of eggs has gone down by one million per day compared to the time of the lockdown.
Shanker Kandel, producer of chicken feed, said the fall in feed price with the decrease in the market value of corn imported from India has given a respite to farmers. The corn that was imported at Rs 43 per kg four months ago is now available at the range of Rs 23 to Rs 25.
