Poverty forcing locals to work at brick kilns

Himalayan News Service

Ramechhap, January 5

Locals from different rural settlements have reached a brick kiln factory in search of work due to extreme poverty in Ramechhap.

The locals have padlocked their houses and reached the brick kiln to eke out a livelihood. Children, elderly citizens and youths have reached different brick kilns at different places, including Kathmandu valley, for jobs.

Dalit, poor, and the indigenous, among other people from Pakarbas, Bhatauli, Manthali, Ramechhap, Rampur, Chisapani, Rakathum, Bhaluwajor, among other places, have padlocked their houses and reached the kilns looking for work. Some of the villages wore a deserted look after people left their houses.

People are compelled to padlock their houses every year after the food grains produced in their fields is finished after three months. Having worked for six months, they buy clothes, food items, among other basic needs.

School-going children have also reached brick kilns owing to poverty. Children have not been able to attend school on a regular basis for the same reason. Lahari Majhi, a local at Manthali Municipality said many families had left their houses and reached the brick kilns for work. “These impoverished people have to work in the kilns as there is no other option,” she said.

Majhi added that some people had reached the kilns to pay off loans while others were forced to eke out a livelihood.

A version of this article appears in print on January 06, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook