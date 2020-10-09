Poverty-stricken family adopts cave as home

TANAHUN, OCTOBER 8
A family in Tanahun district has been compelled to live in a cave due to poverty.
Manbir Gurung, his wife Udashiya, son Ganesh and a daughter Puja, are living in a cave. They said they were staying in the cave as they had to leave their rented room after failing to pay rent.
Manbir’s family has been living in the cave in Byas Municipality since last Thursday. A daily wager, Manbir said they faced problems after he was rendered jobless due to the lockdown imposed following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Udashiya expressed her pain at having to leave their rented room after they were not able to manage the rent for long. The family had a rented room in local Moti Kumar Joshi’s house.
They have been struggling to even manage two square meals a day, said Chairperson of Pulchowk Tole Development Organisation Karna Bahadur Khadka. The family has been surviving on the food provided by locals.
Moreover, one of the family members is physically disabled.
Locals said the family living in the cave should be rescued.
Dr HB Chhetri of Pulchowk said the government should take initiative to help Manbir’s family.
Manbir’s son Ganesh is physically disabled and initiative has been taken to provide disabled identity card to him, according to Khadka.
A version of this article appears in print on October 09, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
AMSTERDAM: Free agent Mario Goetze, who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final for Germany, has signed for PSV Eindhoven on a two-year contract, the Dutch club said on Tuesday. The attacking midfielder, who has made 63 international appearances, was released by Borussia Dortmund in J Read More...
PARIS: Injury worries clouded Novak Djokovic's hopes of a second French Open title as he said he had suffered neck and shoulder problems during his laboured quarter-final win over Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta on Wednesday. The 33-year-old top seed walked out on to a chilly Court Philippe Chatr Read More...
BERLIN: Germans face a "test of character" to contain a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday after the biggest rise in new daily cases since April. Warning people they must stick to distancing and hygiene rules to ensure the situation does not spir Read More...
COLOGNE: Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus scored on his national team debut but Turkey came back three times to earn a 3-3 draw in their friendly on Wednesday. Kenan Karaman slotted in a stoppage-time equaliser after Luca Waldschmidt fired in an 81st-minute volley that had put Germany 3-2 a Read More...
PARIS: Polish teenager Iga Swiatek became the youngest player to reach the French Open women's final in 19 years when she crushed Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2 6-1 on Thursday. The 19-year-old will meet either Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin or twice Wimbledon winner Petra Kvit Read More...
NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW: The victim of India's latest alleged gang rape faced the double discrimination of being born female and low caste, says her family, fearing she will get no justice in death either. They say it would all have been different if the 19-year-old victim of a brutal attack came from Read More...
LONDON: More than 36.18 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,052,974 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
LONDON: Britain's Prince William will on Thursday launch a multi-million-pound global prize aimed at solving some of the world's greatest environmental problems. The Earthshot Prize will award five one-million-pound ($1.29-million) prizes each year for the next 10 years under the categories of pr Read More...