Poverty-stricken family adopts cave as home

TANAHUN, OCTOBER 8

A family in Tanahun district has been compelled to live in a cave due to poverty.

Manbir Gurung, his wife Udashiya, son Ganesh and a daughter Puja, are living in a cave. They said they were staying in the cave as they had to leave their rented room after failing to pay rent.

Manbir’s family has been living in the cave in Byas Municipality since last Thursday. A daily wager, Manbir said they faced problems after he was rendered jobless due to the lockdown imposed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Udashiya expressed her pain at having to leave their rented room after they were not able to manage the rent for long. The family had a rented room in local Moti Kumar Joshi’s house.

They have been struggling to even manage two square meals a day, said Chairperson of Pulchowk Tole Development Organisation Karna Bahadur Khadka. The family has been surviving on the food provided by locals.

Moreover, one of the family members is physically disabled.

Locals said the family living in the cave should be rescued.

Dr HB Chhetri of Pulchowk said the government should take initiative to help Manbir’s family.

Manbir’s son Ganesh is physically disabled and initiative has been taken to provide disabled identity card to him, according to Khadka.

October 09, 2020

