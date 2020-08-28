Power leakage up during lockdown in Siraha

Siraha, August 27
As the nation remains in lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis, power leakage has gone up in Siraha.
During the lockdown period, Nepal Electricity Authority Distribution Centre, Mirchaiya, confiscated more than 30 generators operated with stolen power.
According to the NEA distribution centre, Chief Engineer Digambar Yadav, seven generators used by farmers to irrigate their fields with stolen power were seized from Betona of Gol Bazaar Municipality today.
“Acting on a tip-off, we carried out a special operation and confiscated the generators from farmers. The equipment have been kept for necessary action,” Yadav said.
Meanwhile, the trend of power theft for lighting houses in the area under the jurisdiction of the distribution centre has gone down by around 99 per cent.
