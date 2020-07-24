Power supply disrupted for 15 days in Myagdi

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Myagdi, July 23

The western belt of Myagdi district has witnessed power supply disruption for 15 days after floods and landslides washed away transformer, transmission lines and dozens of electricity poles.

It is said that power supply has been severely affected in Mangala, Malika, Annapurna and Dhaulagiri rural municipalities.

According to Beni-based distribution centre of Nepal Electricity Authority, the power supply was halted after floods and landslides on July 9 damaged the main and distribution lines.

Officials said people’s lives, service delivery from banks and cooperatives, among other services, had been severely affected owing to lack of power supply.

With the halt in power supply, mobile phone services of Nepal Telecom and Ncell have also been affected.

Chief of the distribution centre, Madhav Mahat, said maintenance of transmission line was delayed due to difficulties in transporting transformers, poles and wires following the disruption of Beni-Darbang road section.

Mahat, however, said efforts were under way to resume power supply.

Chairman of Annapurna Rural Municipality Dam Bahadur Pun said industries and hotel businesses in the rural municipality had been badly affected due to lack of regular power supply.

Meanwhile, the landslides and flooding triggered by torrential rains have damaged the road linking different places in the district for almost two weeks.

Though the roads were maintained in some places for resumption of vehicular movement, most of the roads in the rural areas are still out of service.

