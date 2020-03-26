PPEs brought for health workers

Himalayan News Service

Dhading, March 25

Dhading’s Tripurasundari Rural Municipality has distributed personal protective equipment to health workers here, keeping in view their safety amid the coronavirus scare.

The local body has four health posts at Mulpani, Salyankot, Tripureshwor and Aginchowk and a primary health centre at Salyantar.

“We’ve bought 25 PPE sets at a cost of 500,000 rupees thinking they would be needed to save our health workers tending to possible coronavirus patients. We have provided two sets of PPE to each of the five health facilities,” said Tripurasundari RM health coordinator Yam Bahadur Shrestha.

Besides, the rural municipality said it had made different preparations against the coronavirus pandemic.

While it informed about provisions for hand-washing with soap made at health facilities, surveillance of those who have returned home from India or other countries is said to have been intensified.

The rural municipality has also managed quarantine centres and isolation wards targeting possible suspected or confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

According to Tripurasundari RM health coordinator Shrestha, as for now a fourbed isolation ward has been set up at Salyantar Primary Health Centre.

“Besides, a 25-bed quarantine centre has also been set up at the primary health centre for keeping suspected cases,” said Shrestha.

A version of this article appears in print on March 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook