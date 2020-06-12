Practice of yoga, distribution of herbal supplements in Bajura’s quarantine

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Bajura Ayurvedic Health Centre instructed yoga as well as distributed herbal supplements at a quarantine facility in the district.

In the same manner, information regarding stress management during their stay at the facility too was disseminated among the individuals, according to the Health Centre.

Motivation to uplift self-confidence necessary for emotional stability amid the crisis too was emphasized, added the Ayurvedic Office.

“Free ayurvedic supplements was made available intending to boost the immunity of people in the wake of coronavirus crisis, stated chief of the office.

As many as 212 individuals quarantined in Gaumul Rural Municipality, along with those kept at the quarantine facility in Badimalika Municipality benefitted from the initiative, on Friday.

