Pre-monsoon Impact: Thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds forecast for next three days

KATHMANDU: The Meteorological Forecasting Division has predicated a possibility of rain across the country for the next three days as the influence of pre-monsoon.
According to the Division, eastern and central hilly regions will remain generally cloudy while the western region will remain partly cloudy and the rest of the country mainly fair, today.
Tonight, the eastern and central belts will be generally cloudy and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy.
Thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds is likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central belts and at one or two places of the western region.
According to meteorologist Raju Pradhananga, rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds is possible across the country for the next three days as pre-monsoon remains active at the moment.
“Sunshine during the daytime and brief rain accompanied by winds and lightning in the late afternoon is the characteristic of pre-monsoon time.”
Tentatively, monsoon will start in Nepal from June 10.
