Precautions taken to prevent COVID-19 infection in Tanahun elderly home

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Precautions have been taken to keep senior citizens living in an elderly home safe from the COVID-19 infection in Tanahun district.

The administration has taken appropriate measures to prevent the elderly persons living at Social Welfare Elderly Home in Devghat from contracting coronavirus, informed Dhiran Babu Ghimire, managing director of Devghat Area Development Committee.

All 37 seniors — 20 women and 17 men — have been housed safely, stated Ghimire, while adding that no one is allowed to enter the facility. They have been made aware of the situation and urged to follow safe physical distancing rules, regularly wash hands and pay attention to cleanliness, he said.

Regular health check-up of the elderly people is being carried out, informed Durga Bahadur Thapa, chair of Devghat Rural Municipality.

