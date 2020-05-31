Pregnant woman discharged following recovery from COVID-19

KATHMANDU: A pregnant woman earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at a health care facility, has been discharged following recovery, confirmed The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Sunday.
It has been learnt that the 25-year-old female who was undergoing treatment at the Bharatpur-based special COVID-19 Hospital, has tested negative on RT-PCR testing, confirming that the woman had battled her way out.
Following the negative test results, the woman–a native of Hetauda sub-metropolitan City, Makwanpur–has been allowed to return home owing to complete recovery from the respiratory infection.
According to THT’s regional correspondent, Tilak Rimal, the five-month pregnant woman has been discharged after five days of hospital-stay.
The hospital authorities have requested the person to remain in home quarantine for two weeks as a precautionary measure.
With this recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 220 which includes 172 males and 48 females.
