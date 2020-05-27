Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Makawanpur

HETAUDA: A pregnant woman has tested positive for COVID-19 in Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-1 of Makawanpur district, on Wednesday.
According to Bhola Chaulagain, isolation ward in-charge of Hetauda Hospital, the woman from Chaukatol of the sub-metropolis tested positive for the virus.
The report was confirmed through a PCR test conducted at the Vector-Borne Disease Research and Training Centre, Hetauda.
She had returned to Hetauda with her family on May 22 from Chitwan where the family was living for a long time. She has been sent to Bharatpur for treatment.
Meanwhile, swab sample of her husband has been collected and sent for testing, and the area around her house has been sealed. While the report of her husband is awaited, authorities are preparing to carry out the contact tracing, informed Supendra Karki, Chief of Health Division at Hetauda Sub-Metropolis.
