Preparation complete for Visit Nepal 2020 inauguration in Bardiya

Tilak Gaunle

NEPALGUNJ: Extensive preparations for the province-level inauguration programme of Visit Nepal-2020 have been made in Thakurdwara of Bardiya district.

Province 5 Chief Minister Shankar Pokharel will inaugurate the programme organised by provincial Ministry of Industry, Tourism, Forests and Environment and province-level Tourism Promotion Committee.

Local entrepreneurs and hotel operators are excited following the announcement of the tourism programme in Thakurdwara.

Similarly, all eight local levels and their representatives have been preparing to make the inauguration programme successful, informed Thakurbaba Municipality mayor Ghan Narayan Shrestha.

Security arrangements for the programme have been made and police personnel have been deployed, said Bardiya Police Chief Rajesh Nath Bastola.

