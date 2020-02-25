Preparation reaches final stage in Kailali

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi: Preparation for the scheduled World Nepali Literature festival to be held in Kailali’s Dhangadhi has reached its last leg.

The festival that will run from February 26 to March 3 is being hosted by Sudurpashchim Regional Literature Society. According to society Chairperson Ramlal Joshi, the festival will be inaugurated by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and will have participation of Nepali littérateurs from both home and abroad.

“As per our schedule, we will honour Rastrakavi (National Poet) Madhav Prasad Ghimire, culture expert Satyamohan Joshi, senior littérateur Lila Bahadur Chhetri, former chief minister of Indian state of Sikkim and senior littérateur Dr Pawan Chamling at the inaugural session,” said Joshi.

