Preparation to set up armed police post in final stage

SIMIKOT, SEPTEMBER 30
Preparation to set up the armed police post in Namkha Rural Municipality, Limi, is in the final stage.
The armed police post is all set to be established at Takchi valley of Namkha in Limi Lapcha, which is 25 km away from the Nepal-China 12 number border pillar.
At a time when the issue of checkpoint has become the talk of town at national and international levels, preparation has been stepped up to establish the armed police post at Takchi, which is located at an altitude of 4,000 metres above sea level.
It may be noted that a border outpost was already established in the northern border Hilsa of Humla district on 20 June 2020. A squad of 22 Armed Police Force personnel led by Inspector Suraj KC is looking after border security in Hilsa now.
The Armed Force is stationed at a wellbuilt nine-room building with a compound.
The post is located at an altitude of 3,600 metres above sea level.
According to Humla Armed Police Post, the objective of the police post is to check cross-border smuggling of medicinal herbs and wildlife body parts via the checkpoint.
