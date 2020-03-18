Preparations for SEE over in Province 2

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Birgunj, March 17

Preparations for Secondary Education Examination have been completed in all eight districts of Province 2, according to the Province Education Development Directorate.

SEE is commencing from March 19 across the country.

Director Chudamani Phuyal said security would be tightened this year to prevent question paper leaks like in the previous year in the province.

He further said that answer sheets had already been dispatched to all exam centres and question papers would be handed over from today to the security bodies deployed at the exam centres.

A total of 72,839 students are taking the SEE this year in the province. The highest number of students — 11,393 are from Dhanusha and the lowest 7,705 are from Rautahat.

A total of 67 exam centres have been allocated in the province.

A version of this article appears in print on March 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook